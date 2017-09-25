Sony Xperia XZ1 With Snapdragon 835, 3D Creator, Android O Launched at Rs 44,990
Sony Xperia XZ1 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 44,990. Read to know what the latest Sony smartphone has to offer.
Sony Xperia XZ1 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 44,990. (Image: Sony)
Sony has launched a new flagship device in India by the name of Xperia XZ1. The latest Sony smartphone boasts of a real-time 3D capture, Full HD –HDR display, top-of-the-line Qualcomm processor and also the latest Android OS. The Xperia XZ1 will be available in India at a price of Rs 44,990 starting today. In terms of specifications, the Sony Xperia XZ1 carries a 5.2-inch Full-HD HDR display that also carries Sony’s Triluminous and X-Reality technology and comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, along with a 4GB and a 64GB of internal storage out of which, 54.5GB is made available to the user. The memory is further expandable up to 256GB using an external microSD. As a highlight, the Xperia XZ1 runs the latest Android Oreo OS. It draws its juice from a 2700 mAh battery that comes with Smart Stamina 3.0 and Qnovo Adaptive Charging along with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0.
On the optics front, the Xperia XZ1 carries a 19-megapixel primary Motion Eye camera that comes with Exmor RS sensor and features like 3D scanning and super slow motion video recording at 960 fps. It also boasts of features like predictive capture, 8x digital zoom, autofocus burst, triple image sensing technology, 4K video recording and more. At the front, the camera carries a 13-megapixel camera with a similar Exmor RS sensor and a 22mm wide-angle lens with F2.0 aperture.
Connectivity options on the Xperia XZ1 include Dual Nano SIM slots, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi Miracast, NFC and USB Type-C. The smartphone also comes with IP 65/68 water and dust resistance and a fingerprint sensor embedded onto its power button, just like the one on Xperia XZ Premium. Dimensions of the Sony Xperia XZ1 are 148 x 73 x 7.4mm while it weighs at 156g.
Sony Xperia XZ1 will be available in a Black colour variant at a price of Rs 44,990 starting today, September 25. Sony has also put up launch offers along with the smartphone wherein buyers can avail 0 percent finance offers with zero down payment and a 5 percent cashback upon using HDFC Credit/Debit & ICICI Credit Card. A side stand cover is also being offered by the company along with the Xperia XZ1 at a discount of Rs 1000, bringing its price down to Rs 2,490.
