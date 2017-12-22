Sony Xperia XZs Now Available For Rs 36,399

Sony’s high-end smartphone, the Xperia XZs has received a substantial price cut of Rs 13591 in India. The smartphone was launched for Rs 49,990 in April but now it is available at Rs 36,399 after receiving the price cut. The black colour variant of the device is available at Rs 36,399 on Amazon, whereas Ice Blue and War Silver models are available for Rs 37,750 and Rs 37,495 simultaneously.In terms of specification, Sony Xperia XZs is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and runs on Android Nougat 7.0 OS. The device sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display with 1080x1920 pixel resolution. On the camera front, Xperia Z comes with a 19-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel selfie camera with features like predictive phase detection, laser autofocus, LED flash and more. The smartphone is powered by a 2,900 mAh Lithium-Ion battery. It runs on a 4GB RAM with options of 32GB and 64GB of internal storage. As for the connectivity, the device comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and dual-SIM capabilities.Camera: Rear: 19-megapixelFront: 13-megapixelProcessor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820OS: Android Nougat 7.0Display: 5.2-inch Full HD