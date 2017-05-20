Sony Xperia XZs Review: Is Made to Shoot Slow-Motion Videos

Sony made its presence known at the MWC 2017 by launching 3 smartphones as the next in line for its Sony Xperia range. The mid-ranged smartphone amongst these was the Sony Xperia XZs but was it a mid-ranged one? Well, in India Sony launched this smartphone at a price point of Rs 49,990. So, this is technically Sony's flagship smartphone in India right now. News18 Tech finds out whether it's worth your money or not. Watch the review below.

Sony Xperia XZs comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and runs on Android Nougat 7.0 OS. The device sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display with 1080x1920 pixel resolution. On the camera front, Xperia XZs comes with a 19-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel selfie camera with features like predictive phase detection, laser autofocus, LED flash and more. The smartphone is powered by a 2,900 mAh Lithium-Ion battery. It runs on a 4GB RAM with options of 32GB and 64GB of internal storage.

The major USP of this phone is that it is capable of shooting slow-motion video recordings at 960fps. That's the max fps that you can get from a smartphone in the world. But, the 960fps slow-motion video quality is only good if you are shooting in a bright light scenario. It's not that effective in low light situations.

For Rs 49,990, buy this phone only if you like shooting videos and click some good images. If you are looking for a performance oriented phone that's well balanced, there are plenty of fish in the sea.

