SoundBot Launches Handsfree Bluetooth Speaker – The SB517 at Rs 1,290

SoundBot, a California based Lifestyle Personal Gadget brand launched its all-new Military grade IPX Level 7 water-resistant, Handsfree Bluetooth speaker – the SB517 at Rs 1290. SoundBot’s SB517 Bluetooth Portable Waterproof Speaker offers and comes in two colours – Black and White. The SB517 is a tough military grade speaker that aims to offers an immersive listening experience. This gadget is for those who love the great outdoors and the immersive indoors equally. It can be carried anywhere – be it the poolside, the kitchen, shower, beach or office or even a children party the company claims.It is a device that is packed with the modern technology with 90db range, 6 hours of streaming, hands-free talking, built-in Mic, and a distance coverage of 10 meters. The 40MM premium water-resistant driver aims to deliver incredible sound quality in a wide range, it has a detachable suction cup and seamless connectivity to any device. SoundBot SB517 can be a perfect speaker for those who love to explore and travel, military grade and shock resistant, durable and is available on Amazon.in.