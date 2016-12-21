Southwest Airlines Website Back Up After Technical Glitch
Southwest Airlines planes are seen through the window of a plane at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Southwest Airlines Co's website was back up after being unavailable for few hours on Tuesday, just a few days ahead of the busy Christmas weekend.
The No.4 U.S. airline tweeted that it was facing issues related to checking in.
The latest crash comes five months after the airline halted all departures to resolve issues impacting multiple technology systems.
