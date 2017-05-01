SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Succesfully Lands After First US Military Mission

After experiencing a delay in the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket, SpaceX has now successfully completed its mission of putting a US satellite into space and landing the rocket back onto solid ground.

The Falcon 9 rocket had experienced a ‘sensor issue’ with the rocket which in turn resulted in a 24-hour delay to the planned flight.

Launching the Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 4:45 pm IST, SpaceX managed to land its rocket successfully back on land for the fourth time.

SpaceX had been able to acquire certification to launch US Air Force satellites in 2015. Since then, this was the first mission by the company that catered to the US military.

The spy-satellite NROL-76 saw less of exposure to the public and even the live broadcast of the launch was different than the one’s that SpaceX used to put previously.

SpaceX used a new rocket for today’s take-off although it has successfully relaunched and landed back one of its already-flown Falcon 9 rockets last month.

In March, SpaceX achieved a feat in Space travelling technology by relaunching a used Falcon 9 rocket. Yet there are no official reports of when that would be happening next.

The company aims to drastically cut down the cost for space travelling by making rockets re-usable. For now, it has limited the experimenting to commercial take-offs.

Since it has successfully completed its first military mission now, SpaceX would be more confident in putting its re-usable rocket technology to use for future missions.

