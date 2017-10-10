SpaceX Launches 10 More Iridium Communications Satellites

Ten new satellites for Iridium Communications. have been carried into orbit by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from California. The booster lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Air Force Base before dawn Monday. Its first stage successfully returned from space and set down on a landing platform floating in the Pacific Ocean as the second stage went on to deploy the satellites in orbit. It was the third successful launch in the McLean, Virginia-based company’s campaign to replace its entire globe-circling fleet with a total of 75 next-generation communications satellites. Five more SpaceX launches are expected to complete the process by mid-2018. The satellites also carry payloads for global real-time aircraft tracking and a ship-tracking service. The old Iridium satellites are being deorbited.