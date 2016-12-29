Sprint to Bring Back 5,000 Jobs Back in the United States, says Donald Trump
File image of Donald Trump. (Image: PTI)
U.S President-elect Donald Trump said wireless carrier Sprint Corp (S.N) will bring 5,000 jobs back to the United States and OneWeb, a new company, will be hiring 3,000 people.
"I was just called by the head people at Sprint and they are going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States, they are taking them from other countries," Trump told reporters outside his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
"And also OneWeb, a new company, is going to be hiring 3,000 people. So that's very exciting," he added.
Recommended For You
- First LookShahid Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of His Daughter Misha On New Year's Eve
- Muscle Car ManiaFord Mustang GT: Here's All You Need to Know About This True Grand Tourer
- BREAKING TABOOUdta Punjab, Kahaani 2, Dear Zindagi: Films That Spoke About Issues in 2016
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special
- lynnsanityChris Lynn's Hurricane Six Blows Away Hobart in Big Bash