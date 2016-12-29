»
1-min read

Reuters

First published: December 29, 2016, 8:31 AM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
Sprint to Bring Back 5,000 Jobs Back in the United States, says Donald Trump
File image of Donald Trump. (Image: PTI)

U.S President-elect Donald Trump said wireless carrier Sprint Corp (S.N) will bring 5,000 jobs back to the United States and OneWeb, a new company, will be hiring 3,000 people.

"I was just called by the head people at Sprint and they are going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States, they are taking them from other countries," Trump told reporters outside his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

"And also OneWeb, a new company, is going to be hiring 3,000 people. So that's very exciting," he added.

