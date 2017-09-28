Sterlite Tech Launches 5G-Ready Technology Solution in India

Global tech firm Sterlite Tech on Wednesday launched a high-speed 5G-ready network solution titled "FlashFWD" at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2017 here. With the highest fibre density in the most compact cable package possible, the new technology enables extremely high data speeds, the company said in a statement. The "FlashFWD 5G Series" solution features multi-tube single jacket ribbon optical fibre cable that combines robust performance for duct or direct buried installations, with the productivity of high-count mass fusion splicing."We are happy to bring our indigenously developed 5G-ready FlashFWD solution that will enable data-intensive low-latency solutions such as Cloud computing, Augmented Reality, driverless cars, IoT and much more," said Dr Anand Agarwal, CEO, Sterlite Tech. Sharing the benefits of the new technology, Dr Badri Gomatam, CTO, Sterlite Tech, explained: "Given the need for extremely high bandwidth and low latency, our technology is disruptive as it moves from loose tube to higher fibre count ribbon cable for 5G networks". "It is great to see a new high-tech solution developed in India. 5G-readiness in India is as much about radio as about the network backhaul. As long as we are doing everything right to get the network to that level, we will be able to achieve big 5G success," added Shyam Mardikar, CTO, Mobile Networks, Airtel.