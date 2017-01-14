Still Using Apple iPhone 5S? Buy iPhone 6 For Rs 22,120 From Flipkart

If you are still using the old iPhone 4, 4S, 5, 5C or 5S now seems to be the right time to upgrade to a newer iPhone 6 within budget. Flipkart is offering discounts of up to Rs 9,920 on these old iPhone models.

The iPhone 6 (16GB, Space grey) is available for as low as Rs 22, 120 on Flipkart on exchange with an older iPhone 5S.

(Image: Screenshot/Flipkart)

Meanwhile, the iPhone 6 can be purchased for as low as Rs 9,990 on Flipkart under exchange offer. Flipkart is offering a massive discount of up to Rs 24,000 for the Space Grey 16GB version of the iPhone 6. Additionally, there is the option of paying through EMI along with other discounts of up to 5% from banks.

Interestingly, to avail the maximum discount of Rs 24,000, buyers will have to exchange the newer iPhone 6s Plus. While the exchange offer is 'Flipkart Assured' who would want to exchange the iPhone 6s Plus for a 16GB iPhone 6?

Last year Apple had introduced the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The iPhone 7 really does not have much to offer in terms of experience for users to upgrade from the iPhone 6S. The 7 Plus, however, packs a punch.