Sundar Pichai Back on Campus: 10 Things IITians, Students Must Know

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday went back to IIT Kharagpur campus after 23 years to interact with students and alumni and share his experience on becoming the CEO of Google.

Pichai had earned his degree in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT-Kharagpur in 1993 and after 10 years he joined Google.

Pichai had appeared for his first job interview at Google on April 1, 2004. Google had just announced Gmail and he had no clue about it.

Here are 10 important things that Pichai said during the event that IIT aspirants, IITians and all students should keep in mind.



1) Getting into IITs involves a lot of hard work. However, getting into a prestigious institute doesn't ensure success.

2) It's shocking that people start preparing for IITs in their 8th grade. It's absolutely okay if you don't make it to IITs. Life is much bigger than that and it really doesn't matter whether you are from IIT or not.

3) Innovation isn't necessarily restricted to just engineering.

4) Writing is an important skill to have.

5) Academics is important but not everything. Take risks, try different things, follow your passion.

6) “Don't feel the pressure of what others are telling you. Devote time to what you love,” said Pichai on managing time between academics and extracurricular activities at IITs.

7) If you are comfortable in what you are doing then you are not pushing yourself enough.

8) Explore different things and find your true passion.

9) As a leader, it is your responsibility to make others successful. Leadership is not merely about personal success. It's all about teamwork.

10) India will provide new opportunities to improve technology infrastructure across the world

Google India head Rajan Anandan too had a message to share. “I genuinely hope that none of the IITians leave India,” he said while speaking about the opportunities in the country.