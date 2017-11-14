Swiggy Announces Swiggy Access: Delivery-Only Kitchen For Partner Restaurants
The ready-to-occupy Swiggy Access kitchens will offer partner restaurants a basic setup with the required amenities. As per Swiggy, no rent or deposit will be charged for the premises.
Swiggy introduces Swiggy Access. (Representative image)
Swiggy today announced the launch of Swiggy Access, an initiative by the company to improve the accessibility of food to its consumers while aiming to enable business expansion for its restaurant partners. Swiggy Access aims to provide consumers with the food options in newer areas. With the launch of Swiggy Access, the first Swiggy Access kitchen in Bengaluru’s Marathahalli area will serve dishes from Leon Grill, Keventers, Swiggy’s private brands House of Dabbas and The Bowl Company, and Punjabi Rasoi to consumers in the neighbourhood. As a delivery-only branch of partner restaurants, Swiggy aims to take reduce wait times for consumers.
On the restaurant partner side, these ready-to-occupy kitchens will offer them a basic setup with the required amenities. As per Swiggy, no rent or deposit will be charged for the premises. Restaurant partners will also be able to gain Swiggy insights to improve their food quality through consumer feedback. Additionally, Swiggy aims to help them optimize their kitchens for factors like stocks planning, demand forecasting, preparation time and order edits.
Swiggy Access aims to solve potential long-term gaps in restaurant supply. Over the next six months, Swiggy plans to introduce close to 40 partner restaurants to newer neighbourhoods across the country through Swiggy Access.
