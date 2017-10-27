Swipe Slate Pro Tablet Launched at Rs 8,499

Domestic smartphone maker Swipe Technologies on Friday launched its Slate Pro tablet that comes with a 10.1-inch HD IPS display at Rs 8,499. Packed with a powerful 5000 mAh battery, Slate Pro is exclusively available on Flipkart, the company said in a statement. Powered by 1.1 GHz Quad-core processor, the tablet comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB inbuilt memory storage which is further expandable up to 32GB.The Android-based tablet operates on Marshmallow 6.0. It supports 4G VoLTE with dual SIM slots and allows callings as well. Slate Pro comes with the 5MP Rear camera and 2MP front camera. "Slate Pro has been designed for the young professional and working students. We attempt to make products which are user-friendly by adding value to the consumer's experience. Launching our products on Flipkart has always boosted our sales," said Shripal Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Swipe.