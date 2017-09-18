Tech
Swiss Defence Ministry Foils Cyber Attack

The Turla spyware was detected in 2014 and suspected of infecting hundreds of government computers and military targets across Europe and the Middle East.

Reuters

Updated:September 18, 2017, 9:48 AM IST
Swiss Defence Ministry Foils Cyber Attack (Image: Getty Images)
Switzerland's defence ministry has foiled a cyber attack by malware similar to that used in other global hacking campaigns, the government said in a statement on Friday. The attack was detected in July by software that operated much like the Turla malware family, it said. The government declined to give information about the origin of the attack or say if any damage including data theft had occurred. It cited security considerations.

Government specialists took counter measures and an investigation is underway, while criminal charges have been lodged with federal prosecutors against persons unknown to them. The Turla spyware was detected in 2014 and suspected of infecting hundreds of government computers and military targets across Europe and the Middle East. Several security researchers and Western intelligence officers say they believe the malware in those attacks was the work of the Russian government.

