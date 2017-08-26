Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Taiwan Launches First Homegrown Satellite From US Air Base

The satellite is equipped with Complementary Metal-oxide-semiconductor sensors to observe the Earth.

IANS

Updated:August 26, 2017, 10:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Taiwan Launches First Homegrown Satellite From US Air Base
Taiwan Launches First Homegrown Satellite From US Air Base (photo for representation)
Taiwan has launched Formosat-5, the first homegrown observation satellite, from an air base in the US, the island nation's National Space Organisation (NSO) announced on Friday. The octagonal satellite - 2 metres high and 1.2 metres in diameter - cost some 3 billion Taiwanese dollars ($100 million) and made contact with a station in Norway at 4.13 a.m., Efe news quoted NSO as saying.

The satellite is equipped with Complementary Metal-oxide-semiconductor sensors to observe the Earth. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called the launch a great leap that demonstrates Taiwan's technological progress.

Watch Video: Lonewolf Game Review | A First-Person Sniper Game You Just Can't Miss


 
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Convicted in Rape Case, Sentencing To Take Place On August 28

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Convicted in Rape Case, Sentencing To Take Place On August 28

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.