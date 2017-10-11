Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Tally Launches New GST-Ready Accounting Software

"Tally.ERP9 Release 6.1.1" will not calculate Goods and Services Tax (GST) on advance payments for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with an annual aggregate turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore.

IANS

Updated:October 11, 2017, 11:17 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tally Launches New GST-Ready Accounting Software
Apple Music on Wednesday said it will set up two Mac Labs at the A.R. Rahman-founded KM Music Conservatories (KMMC) based in Chennai and the upcoming campus in Mumbai. (Network18 Creatives)
Tally Solutions -- the maker of popular Tally business software -- on Tuesday launched "Tally.ERP9 Release 6.1.1" which is the latest in its line-up of GST-ready accounting software. "Tally.ERP9 Release 6.1.1" will not calculate Goods and Services Tax (GST) on advance payments for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with an annual aggregate turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore. For larger businesses, the new software provides an option to account for this calculation while filing returns.

"As a software provider, we have tried to ensure a smooth and seamless GSTR1 filing process for the SMEs. We will continue to work closely with GSTN and bring releases that can enable our customers and GSTP community to submit returns from our software itself in an easy and effective manner," said Bharat Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions, in a statement. According to the company, the new software will not calculate GST on purchases from unregistered dealers (URDs) as part of the GSTR1 filing.

Watch Video: Samsung Frame TV First Look | A 4K UHD TV That Transforms Into Art


 
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Big B Turns 75: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Back At His Iconic Dialogues In Don, Mard

Big B Turns 75: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Back At His Iconic Dialogues In Don, Mard

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES