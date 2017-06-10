Tata Communications, Alibaba Cloud Partner to Empower Enterprises

Tata Communications on Saturday announced a partnership with Alibaba Cloud to enable customers from over 150 countries, including India, connect to Alibaba Cloud's "ExpressConnect" via Tata Communications' "IZO Private Connect" service.

The announcement was made at Alibaba Cloud's Cloud Computing Conference in Shanghai.

By accessing "ExpressConnect", a high-speed dedicated connection that securely links customers with their Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs) and connecting through Tata Communications' "IZO Private Connect" service, enterprises can scale their cloud connectivity and enable rapid provisioning of capacity to Alibaba Cloud.

"We look forward to working closely with Tata Communications in a bid to provide an exciting proposition with great connectivity for global enterprises wanting to enter China and for Chinese enterprises looking to go global with ease and convenience," said Yeming Wang, Deputy General Manager of Alibaba Cloud Global, in a statement.

The "IZO" cloud enablement platform empowers enterprises to connect and build their cloud, their way - be it private, public or hybrid.

Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive cloud computing products in computing, database management, networking, security and storage that can be deployed globally.

"The partnership will assist both of us to become digital transformation partners for our customers, empowering them to expand to new geographies, boost productivity and safeguard their businesses against threats," added Genius Wong, President, Global Network, Cloud and Data Centre Services at Tata Communications.

