Tata Elxsi, Blackberry to Help Companies Develop Secure Software Solutions

Global technology and design services provider Tata Elxsi on Wednesday announced it was collaborating with BlackBerry to help companies develop secure solutions for automotive, industrial and medical industries and network communication using BlackBerry "QNX" technologies. Tata Elxsi will provide integration and customisation services for embedded software solutions from BlackBerry."Tata Elxsi is excited to partner with BlackBerry as a value-added integrator. This will allow customers across industries to rapidly adapt and integrate their products and shorten the time to market," said Nitin Pai, SVP of Marketing and Strategy, Tata Elxsi, in a statement. "The explosion of connected products and mission-critical embedded systems has presented an opportunity for safe, secure, and trusted software solutions," said Kaivan Karimi, SVP and Head of Sales and Marketing for BlackBerry Technology Solutions.BlackBerry last month introduced new cybersecurity consulting services aimed at enabling enterprises to mitigate security risks in connected automobiles that threaten personal and public safety.