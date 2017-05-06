Tata Sky Kids Cinema: Ad-Free Kids Only Movies All Year Round

Tata Sky today announced the launch of ‘Tata Sky Kids Cinema’, an ad-free service dedicated exclusively to showcasing children’s movies from around the world.

Launched this May, Tata Sky Kids Cinema comes with a curated library of content by Children's Film Specialist - Monica Wahi, featuring a range of Indian and International movies in multiple languages.

‘Tata Sky Kids Cinema’ is free of cost for all Tata Sky subscribers featuring a mix of animated and live-action features and short-films, most of which have never released in India.

Also read: OnePlus 5 Logic: OnePlus Skips 4 to Pay Tribute to NBA Legend Robert Horry

Over 150 award-winning movies will run all year round ranging in language from Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, to English, Japanese, French, German, Russian and more.

Subscribers will get to watch movies featuring Irfan Khan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah apart from animation films such as Studio Ghibli’s Ponyo, My neighbour Totoro, Kiki’s delivery Service; Oscar-nominated Secret of Kells and The Grufallo and the recently released adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Revolting Rhymes.

Being the first ever exclusive Kids based movie service in India, Tata Sky Kids Cinema aims to fill the gap of providing content that is fun and meaningful for both parents and kids.

The service will be available 24x7 and can be watched across multiple platforms such as SD, HD+, Tata Sky On-Demand and the Tata Sky Mobile App. Every month new films will be added to the bouquet.

Also read: Moto G5 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?