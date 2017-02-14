Tata Sky Launches 'Hollywood Winners' Ahead of Oscars

Tata Sky has launched a new showcase service called Tata Sky Hollywood Winners. The service will showcase select Hollywood movies that scored high in the eyes of critics and were winners of (or were nominated for) previous years’ Academy Awards.

Available in both SD and HD, Tata Sky Hollywood Winners will be complimentary for all Tata Sky subscribers.

Catering to the trend of watching movies on the move, the service will also be available on the Tata Sky Mobile App. Starting this week, the service will run for a period of one month, up to the first week of March.

This service will showcase select movies that were winners or nominated for ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Actor/Actress in a lead role’ in the previous years’ Academy Awards.

This service becomes a one-stop destination for Oscar movies that will run all day throughout the week. Some of the best films on offer are The Wolf of Wall Street, The Hurt Locker, Crash, The Reader, American Hustle and more.

The service comes as a prelude to the Oscar Awards on 27th Feb.

