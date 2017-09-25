Tata Sky Offers 'Star Sports Select Experience' to Its Subscribers For Premier League
Star Sports now offers Tata Sky subscribers the ‘Star Sports Select Experience’ for Premier League, promising immersive sports watching experience with multi-cam views and live matches.
Tata Sky - Star Sports Select Experience. (Image: Tata Sky)
Tata Sky has partnered with Star Sports to launch the ‘Star Sports Select Experience’ with the Premier League. This service promises to provide a more immersive experience to the Tata Sky viewers, offering more live matches and the option of multi-camera and stadium view. Tata Sky started its Sports Add-On earlier this year with Star Sports Select Experience on Roland Garros, Wimbledon; which enabled sports fans the flexibility to choose from simultaneous live matches on Star Sports. Also, as an exclusive to all Tata Sky subscribers, the option of watching Wimbledon highlights and an Inside Wimbledon experience with expert analysis and player interviews was also made available with these add-on services.
Arun Unni, Chief Content Officer, Tata Sky said, “At no additional cost to Tata Sky subscribers, the Add-On feature is sure to delight sports fans with wider choices on camera angles, highlights and in-depth information on the sport at their convenience. Tata Sky in partnership with Star Sports has been able to empower subscribers by giving them freedom of watching multiple live simulcast matches, thus revolutionizing the expanse and depth of sports-viewing experience in India.”
The 'Star Sports Select Experience' service can be accessed via the red button on the Tata Sky remote which will be visible on Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sports 1 (SD & HD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (SD & HD).
