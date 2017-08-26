TAXIMOBILITY: Software by NDOT For Better Taxi Business

NDOT, Coimbatore-based IT firm that provides enterprise mobility to organizations of various statures creates Taxi Dispatch & Booking Software ‘TAXIMOBILITY’ to bridges the gap between taxi companies and their customers. The application used by Passengers has features like Split fare, fare estimate, extensive ride details etc.Managing trips, passengers request, letting street pickups, daily expedition reports are few of the features which are used by drivers. NDOT has designed its software, TaxiMobility in a way which is benefitting the Dispatch panel and Admin panel as well in the Taxi Business like real time updates, compliant features, efficient monitoring, handling transaction, reports and analysis etc.NDOT has also created a product ‘TaxiMobility’ for improvement of the taxi business. The application provides flexibility to book from anywhere, anytime without any dependency on the location.Few companies using TaxiMobility by NDOT to gain better business results are Q8 Taxi, iBookRide, LYNC Transportation, Edison Car Services etc.