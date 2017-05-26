TCS Partners With Nexperia to Enhance Digital Core

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced partnership with semiconductor company Nexperia to transform its applications and infrastructure services.

Through this partnership, Nexperia aims to enhance TCS' digital core through its end-to-end enterprise application stack hosted on the TCS Cloud.

"TCS' expertise in the Semiconductor industry coupled with its deep contextual knowledge of the parent company, positions us strongly to drive immense value for Nexperia," said V. Rajanna, Vice President of TCS, in a statement.

As part of the engagement, TCS will also deliver in-memory analytics through the TCS cloud, enabling Nexperia to gain deeper business insights and support the company.

"Being a strong leader in the world of discrete components, it becomes pertinent for us to consistently deliver reliable and innovative products to our customers," said Sabyasachi Bose, Chief Information Officer Nexperia.

"TCS provides single point of accountability, offers scalability and flexibility to quickly adapt to changing business needs," he added.

Also read: Microsoft MIE Program Recognizes 238 Indian Innovative Educators