Team Indus in Final Race to The Moon For Google Lunar XPRIZE

The Google-backed race to the moon between various private space companies across the globe has reached its final stage.

The top 5 finalists for Google Lunar XPRIZE, a worldwide competition offering $30 million in prize to any private space company which is able to land its rover on the moon’s surface and do a specific set of tasks, were announced recently.

India’s Bengaluru-based Space Company, TeamIndus, is one of the finalists along with Florida’s Moon Express, Israel’s SpaceIL, an international team called Synergy Moon and Japan’s Hakuto.

In order to reach the final stage, these companies had to secure a verified launch contract before the end of 2016.

Team Indus and Hakuto will both be sharing a ride to the moon on ISRO’s PSLV rocket.

To be eligible for the winning prize, the companies need to land their rovers successfully on the moon’s surface, travel at least 500 m on the moon’s surface and transmit HD videos from there, all before December 31, 2017.

The winner amongst these will be entitled to a prize of $20 million followed by a $5 million prize for the runner up. Rest of the amount will be distributed as per the feats achieved.

The competition directly aims at exploring the lunar surface and proving the fact that private space companies are as much capable of achieving such deeds as the government funded organisations.

