Tech And Auto Awards 2017 Announced

News18.com, one of India’s top breaking news websites, has announced its annual marquee property – The Tech and Auto Awards. The awards aim to celebrate and honour those Technology and Automotive products and innovations that have paved the way for the future of these sectors and set benchmarks in their respective fields. The distinctive property will bring the best of Technology and Automobile industry on the same platform.The awards will have multiple categories, winners for which will be selected by a Jury as well as the audience via online voting. The categories will include awards for Smartphone of the Year, Tech Personality of the year among other tech genre and Car of the Year, Two-Wheeler of the Year among the auto genre. The Jury includes leaders and founders from auto and tech industry, both nationally and internationally. The highlight of the evening includes the Key Note speech by Mr. Larry Paulson, Vice President and President, Qualcomm India.Looking forward to the event Larry Paulson, Vice President and President, Qualcomm India said, “I am honoured to represent Qualcomm at this event to witness innovations by some of the best minds in the industry. This is a great initiative by News18 team and we are happy to be part of the platform that rewards the creators of transformational designs and innovations defining the future of technology.”Commenting on the announcement, Manish Maheshwari, CEO, Network18 Digital said, “News18.com’s Tech and Auto awards will recognize excellence in the sector and bring industry leaders and veterans from these sectors under one roof. The awards are also a testament to the growing importance of auto and tech readership which has propelled News18.com to treat it as a major category thereby investing both editorial as well as marketing point of view. It is our pleasure to host this unique event that truly acknowledges the efforts and contributions of individuals and companies in the field of Tech and Auto.”In a little over year of commencement, News18.com has witnessed tremendous growth by crossing 50 million unique visitors in June 2017, according to Google Analytics. News18.com, a part of Network18 Media and Entertainment Group has been at the forefront in providing varied, quality content to its readers spanning across genres like politics, entertainment, sports amongst others. The digital platform has become the go-to destination for its readers to get fastest updates and reviews from the world of technological gadgets and innovations, and automobiles.