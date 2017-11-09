Tech Mahindra Joins Unity Technologies to Build AR/VR Solutions in India

Tech Mahindra on Thursday joined video game development company Unity Technologies to open a Centre of Excellence (CoE) that will help enterprises build augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) solutions targeting the communication, media and entertainment segment. Located at Tech Mahindra's campus in Bengaluru, the centre will focus on catalysing and facilitating training, consulting, advice and research to the developers in the AR/VR domain."Through this partnership, we are delighted to be one of the earliest ones to bring our expertise in developing AR/VR/MR solutions at a faster pace, thus helping customers in adding value to their end-users/consumers," said Indraneel Ganguli, Senior Vice-President and Global Head, Marketing at Tech Mahindra. Unity Technologies has produced the world's most popular creation engine which reaches nearly three billion devices and powers nearly two-thirds of all AR and VR content."Tech Mahindra gets the expertise in building world-class products for a dynamic industry vertical like broadcasting, making them our preferred partners in disrupting innovation," added Dave Rhodes, Chief Revenue Officer, Unity Technologies. Tech Mahindra is focused on its "DAVID" strategy which stands for digitalisation, automation, verticalization, innovation and disruption. "We are creating a Centre of Excellence that will build comprehensive business solutions combining AR/VR applications with an enhanced personalised user experience that will improve business value for our customers," said Ganguli.