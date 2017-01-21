TechGig Geek Goddess: A Coding Competition For Women Techies
Representative Image. (Image: REUTERS/Mia Shanley)
TechGig Geek Goddess, the women-only tech extravaganza, enters its second edition this year.
#TG3 takes the philosophy of gender diversity and inclusion a notch higher.
Speaking about the need for one such coding contest, Nilanjan Roy, Head of Strategy at Times Business Solutions, says, “While female coders in India constitute around 20% of the workforce, the percentage of women coders visiting TechGig is over 40% - clearly showing that the Era of Geek Goddess upon us."
Partnering companies include Sapient, Schneider Electric, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru, CDK Global, Genpact and more.
Also read: HackerEarth Partner With DICE, Webstaff
The event not only involves women coders but also testers and UI/UX experts. Nilanjan Roy elaborates, “While back-end coding provides for a strong and stable product, it is front-end coding where the biggest innovations and real brand differentiation is being witnessed. We have broadened the horizon of TG3 and introduced 'Theme Rounds' in UI/UX, QA and Testing, to cover them as integral parts of the tech eco-system.”
The ladies also get to learn from the experiences of top leaders. With webinars, panel discussions and Q&A sessions, top women leaders share their diversity experiences and tech knowledge with the participants.
Participants of TechGig Geek Goddess can win prizes worth Rs 5,00,000, apart from gift vouchers and even a smartphone. Top IT recruiters have a close eye on the contest for any hirings.
TechGig Geek Goddess 2017 starts January 15, 2017.
Also read: Mobile Developer Courses Are in Maximum Demand in India: Google
Recommended For You
- Can Team England Break the Eden Gardens Jinx?
- Kareena Kapoor Khan To Turn Showstopper For Anita Dongre's LFW Finale Show
- Australian Open 2017: Mirza, Bopanna Enter Mixed Doubles Second Round
- Why Sushant Singh Rajput Is The Most Promising Bollywood Actor Right Now
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Day 2: Deals on Fitbit Charge 2, Coolpad Note 5 And More