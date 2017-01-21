TechGig Geek Goddess: A Coding Competition For Women Techies

TechGig Geek Goddess, the women-only tech extravaganza, enters its second edition this year.

#TG3 takes the philosophy of gender diversity and inclusion a notch higher.

Speaking about the need for one such coding contest, Nilanjan Roy, Head of Strategy at Times Business Solutions, says, “While female coders in India constitute around 20% of the workforce, the percentage of women coders visiting TechGig is over 40% - clearly showing that the Era of Geek Goddess upon us."

Partnering companies include Sapient, Schneider Electric, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru, CDK Global, Genpact and more.

Also read: HackerEarth Partner With DICE, Webstaff

The event not only involves women coders but also testers and UI/UX experts. Nilanjan Roy elaborates, “While back-end coding provides for a strong and stable product, it is front-end coding where the biggest innovations and real brand differentiation is being witnessed. We have broadened the horizon of TG3 and introduced 'Theme Rounds' in UI/UX, QA and Testing, to cover them as integral parts of the tech eco-system.”

The ladies also get to learn from the experiences of top leaders. With webinars, panel discussions and Q&A sessions, top women leaders share their diversity experiences and tech knowledge with the participants.

Participants of TechGig Geek Goddess can win prizes worth Rs 5,00,000, apart from gift vouchers and even a smartphone. Top IT recruiters have a close eye on the contest for any hirings.

TechGig Geek Goddess 2017 starts January 15, 2017.

Also read: Mobile Developer Courses Are in Maximum Demand in India: Google