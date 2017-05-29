Tekken 7, Star Trek, Other Upcoming Video Game Releases for PS4, Xbox, VR

TV series "Star Trek" gets a virtual reality excursion in "Star Trek: Bridge Crew," the stylish "Tokyo 42" infiltrates a stealth action genre guarded by the acclaimed "Syndicate" and "Hotline Miami," an iconic fighting game franchise returns with "Tekken 7," and it's festival season for speed freaks with both rally game "Dirt 4" and sci-fi racer "Wipeout Omega Collection" on the horizon.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

PlayStation 4 + PlayStation VR, WinPC + HTC Vive or Oculus Rift

- May 30

The Star Trek film and TV franchise is well known for its use of a virtual reality holodeck, in which crew members can be transported to an environment of their choosing. Here the license transports players onto a virtual reconstruction of a Starfleet ship as they look for a new home for the Vulcan race in a beautiful and dangerous sector full of uncharted anomalies.

Tokyo 42

For Xbox One, WinPC

- From May 31 (mid-July on PS4)

Isometric, neon-tinted infiltration title "Tokyo 42" channels key influences in old-school "Syndicate," the very first "Grand Theft Auto" and, in some regards, incendiary hit "Hotline Miami." A debut from its developers but glossy enough to convince well-respected "Frozen Synapse" designer Mode 7.

Tekken 7

For PS4, XBO, WinPC

- From June 2

Six major spin-offs after "Tekken 6," including Pokémon's "Pokkén Tournament" and crossover "Street Fighter X Tekken," and the fighting game franchise returns with a roster nearly 40-strong, plus the continuing cameo presence of "Street Fighter" bad guy Akuma.

Dirt 4

For PS4, XBO, WinPC

- From June 9

Codemasters enjoyed a magnificent return to form with "Dirt Rally" and the series takes another step with the broad historical scope of "Dirt 4" and the introduction of a procedurally generated course creation engine. That, combined with jostling 8-player races and team management aspects, need to show that "Dirt 4" is just as good now, without the official WRC license, as it was in years gone by.

Wipeout Omega Collection

For PS4

- From June 6

Scooping up 2008's PlayStation 3 release "Wipeout HD," 2009 expansion "Wipeout HD Fury" and 2012's Vita game "Wipeout 2048" into a single package, this remaster boasts even slicker graphics, higher resolutions, and greater detail for the hover-racing franchise.

