Ten Commercial Satellites Launched From California

The six SkySat satellites and four miniature Dove satellites — each about the size of a loaf of bread — were bound for orbits 310 miles (500 kilometres) above the Earth to join dozens of other satellites that provide streams of data to San Francisco-based Planet Labs.

Associated Press

Updated:November 1, 2017, 9:49 AM IST
Ten commercial satellites launched from California (photo for representation)
Ten commercial Earth-imaging satellites have been launched into space from California. An Orbital ATK Minotaur C rocket blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday. The deployment was to occur about 12 minutes later during a communications blackout period. Confirmation of deployment was expected about an hour and a half after launch, according to the Orbital ATK webcast.

The six SkySat satellites and four miniature Dove satellites — each about the size of a loaf of bread — were bound for orbits 310 miles (500 kilometres) above the Earth to join dozens of other satellites that provide streams of data to San Francisco-based Planet Labs. The satellites are designed to gather medium- and high-resolution multispectral images of Earth for businesses, governments and non-governmental organizations.


