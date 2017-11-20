Tesla Launches Power Bank to Charge Android And iOS Devices
The power bank uses a single 18650 cell with 3,350mAh capacity that's also found in its Model S and X electric vehicles, Engadget.com reported on Saturday.
Tesla Launches Power Bank to Charge Android And iOS Devices (Image: Reuters)
Electric car maker Tesla has released a power bank that can charge Android phone or iPhone on the go. The device, priced at $45, comes with USB, micro USB and Apple lightning connections. It uses a single 18650 cell with 3,350mAh capacity that's also found in its Model S and X electric vehicles, Engadget.com reported on Saturday.
Watch: India's 1st Tech And Auto Show Awards 2017 | Vote And Win a Smartphone
It was designed after Tesla Design Studio's Supercharger monument and wouldn't look out of place inside one of the EV-maker's cars, Engadget.com reported. The portable battery is currently listed as sold out on the company's website. The company has recently launched an electric semi truck and a new Roadster.
Also Watch: Apple iPhone X Review | Should You Pay Rs 1,02,000 For It?
Watch: India's 1st Tech And Auto Show Awards 2017 | Vote And Win a Smartphone
It was designed after Tesla Design Studio's Supercharger monument and wouldn't look out of place inside one of the EV-maker's cars, Engadget.com reported. The portable battery is currently listed as sold out on the company's website. The company has recently launched an electric semi truck and a new Roadster.
Also Watch: Apple iPhone X Review | Should You Pay Rs 1,02,000 For It?
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Padmavati Row: Aditi Rao Hydari Speaks Out Against 'Supari' on Deepika, Bhansali
- THE TIPPLING POINT | A Scot's Funeral is Merrier Than an English Wedding. Here's Why
- Padmavati Row: Prasoon Joshi 'Disappointed' Film was Screened For Media
- Miss World 2017: Manushi Chhillar Always Calm and Composed, Reveals Ramp Walk Trainer
- OnePlus 5T Launch Set For Tonight: Here's What The Bezel-Less Smartphone Will Offer