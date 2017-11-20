Tech
Tesla Launches Power Bank to Charge Android And iOS Devices

The power bank uses a single 18650 cell with 3,350mAh capacity that's also found in its Model S and X electric vehicles, Engadget.com reported on Saturday.

Reuters

Updated:November 20, 2017, 9:51 AM IST
Tesla Launches Power Bank to Charge Android And iOS Devices (Image: Reuters)
Electric car maker Tesla has released a power bank that can charge Android phone or iPhone on the go. The device, priced at $45, comes with USB, micro USB and Apple lightning connections. It uses a single 18650 cell with 3,350mAh capacity that's also found in its Model S and X electric vehicles, Engadget.com reported on Saturday.

It was designed after Tesla Design Studio's Supercharger monument and wouldn't look out of place inside one of the EV-maker's cars, Engadget.com reported. The portable battery is currently listed as sold out on the company's website. The company has recently launched an electric semi truck and a new Roadster.

