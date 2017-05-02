The $999 Microsoft Surface Laptop Will Compete With Chromebook and Run Windows 10S

Microsoft has unveiled the latest Surface model for $999. The new Surface Laptop will run on Windows 10S and is aimed directly at the education market. Windows 10S is unlike the operating system that you find on a normal desktop. Windows 10S allows for a higher performance with low-end hardware.

The new Surface laptop aims at competing with the Chromebook but with a price point of $999, it will be a tough task as it costs way more than what a Google Chromebook costs.

The Surface Laptop sports a 1080p 13.5-inch touchscreen with an aspect ratio of 3:2. The keyboard on offer is similar to the one seen with Surface Pro 4.

You'll also get a conventional USB port, SD card slot and a mini-DisplayPort. The Surface Laptop weighs 1.25 Kgs and runs on an Intel Core i5 CPU. You can also upgrade it to an i7 processor by paying more. There is 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage on the new Surface.

The Surface Laptop will come in four colours and is available for pre-order now. The shipping will start from June 15, 2017.

