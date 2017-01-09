Best Apple iPhone Yet to Come: Tim Cook on Tenth Anniversary

The iconic Apple iPhone has completed 10 years. January 9 marks the tenth anniversary of iPhone’s blockbuster debut. At Macworld 2007 in San Francisco, Steve Jobs introduced the world to iPhone as three products in one — “a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone and a breakthrough internet communications device.”

“In the ten years since iPhone has enriched the lives of people around the world with over one billion units sold,” said Apple.

Also read: Jet White Apple iPhone to Release Soon?

“iPhone is an essential part of our customers' lives, and today more than ever it is redefining the way we communicate, entertain, work and live,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “iPhone set the standard for mobile computing in its first decade and we are just getting started. The best is yet to come.”

Also read: Apple Officials to Meet Govt on January 25 for Make in India

"It is amazing that from the very first iPhone through to today's newest iPhone 7 Plus, it has remained the gold standard by which all other smartphones are judged. For many of us, iPhone has become the essential device in our lives and we love it," said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Also read: Apple Macbook Pro Saves Life; Ricochets an Incoming Bullet

Apple also stressed that the latest iOS 10 was the biggest iOS release ever. Here are the new features:

-Bringing the power of the App Store to Messages

-A Memories feature in Photos

-SiriKit for developers so apps can talk to Siri

-A new Home app that allows users to easily and securely set up, manage and control their home all in one place

-An improved Maps app that is even simpler and more intuitive to use

-Greater clarity and simplicity to every aspect of the Apple Music experience

-Support for breaking news notifications and paid subscriptions in the News app.