The Budget Smartphone Battle: Top Five 2016 Smartphones Under 10,000

With a hoard of budget smartphones in the market, most of them having all the specs that you could ask for in a budget, it might become difficult for you to decide which smartphone to go for.

News18 comes to your aid with this list of five smartphones under the price range of Rs 10,000.

1. Asus Zenfone Max

The new Asus Zenfone Max (Image: News18)

The Asus Zenfone Max comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery to keep the phone powered throughout your usage.

While there are two variants – 2GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage - only the 2GB version falls under the budget of this list, priced somewhere around Rs 9,000.

With a 5.5 inch screen, 13-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front camera and an expandable storage up to 64GB, this phone is surely everything that you could get at a price like this.

2. Moto G4 play

Moto G4 Play.

(Image: Motorola)

Motorola is renowned for bringing classy budget smartphones under the price range of 20,000. This device by Motorola comes at a price of Rs 8,999 under a new scheme by Amazon India.

The Moto G4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor and runs on Android V 6.0.1 with a planned upgrade to Android Nougat.

The smartphone sports a 5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and an 8-megapixel rear/ 5-megapixel front camera.

The 2800mAh battery lacks by a large margin in comparison with the above-mentioned smartphone.

The 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999.

3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 (Image: News18)

As the name suggest, the Redmi Note 3 looks more like a note with its 5.5-inch LCD capacitive touchscreen.

The 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage version of the phone comes at a price of Rs 9,999.

The phone sports a 16-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front camera and runs on Android OS, v5.1.1

4. Lenovo K6 Power

Lenovo-K6-Power (Image: News18)

Lenovo K6 Power comes with a good battery support of 4000 mAh and a 5-inch LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

The internal storage of the smartphone is 32GB which is expandable to 128 GB.

It sports a 13-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front camera

5. Meizu M3S

Meizu m3s

(Image: Meizu)

Sold exclusively through Snapdeal, this is a full metal body smartphone at a price of Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,299 for its two variants.

The first option has a 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM and the other variant supports 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

Meizu M3S comes with a 5-inch HD screen, 13-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front camera.