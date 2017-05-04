The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!

Inspired by a genius, created to mirror his impeccable skill, the srtphone from Smartron is a reflection of Sachin himself.

With exemplary features and a powerful performance reminiscent of the Master Blaster, the srtphone holds its own in a market peppered with me-too smartphones.

Engineered and designed by the home-grown, little big start-up - Smartron, the srtphone is built to deliver an all-round performance.

Every tiny detail in the srtphone has been designed keeping the God of Cricket in mind. Has Smartron personified the greatness of Sachin, his incredible shots, his untiring performance, his diligence to deliver into a phone? We leave the judgement to you.

Mastery at the core

The srtphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor that mimics Sachin’s performance from inside the device, making it a better performing device within its category. The 1.8 Ghz Octa Core processor brings you the best computing power through -

1. Next generation Adreno 510 GPU

2. Futuristic CPU technology

3. High-speed dual channel memory support

Engineered for the long innings

The srtphone was created to replicate the untiring performance of Sachin during his long career with a 3000 mAh battery that saves more.

With 64 GB internal memory, unlimited tcloud storage that powers seamless backup of data across Smartron devices and access to upcoming proprietary IoT platform tronX, your srtphone will be current even in the future.

Makes reality boring

With 5.5” 1080p Full HD Wide Display, the srtphone gives you a virtual immersive experience that will make reality seem less real. The full HD screen with an all angle IPS enhances your smartphone experience with vivid colours that come alive on screen and the adaptive display works well irrespective of it being day or night.

For Twenty20 charging

Built for a generation that enjoys the shorter format of the game, the srtphone charges the fastest whilst keeping its outer temperature minimum. This unique hardware optimises radiation for greater reception and safety at the same time.

Perfection in every shot

The srtphone helps you capture life’s memories with perfect clarity through a powerful 13MP back camera and a wide-angle 5MP front camera with optimised low light performance. Every shot you take with the srtphone will be as perfect as Sachin’s amazing straight drives.

The unequivocal crowd favourite

The srtphone is exclusively available on Flipkart and is a steal at Rs. 12,999 for the 32 GB and Rs. 13,999 for the 64 GB model. The initial orders are shipped with a Sachin Tendulkar Signature back cover.

With such powerful features at a competitive price point, it is time for fans of Moto g5 Plus, Mi Note 4, and Samsung J7 to jump ship. After all when the Master Blaster goes to bat, we can’t help but be spellbound by his genius.

So, be it the performance of the phone, its stunning visual brilliance, high quality motion graphics or the excellent browsing experience it delivers, get ready to be blown away with the newest entrant in the smartphone segment.

(This is a partner content and does not necessarily reflect the views of News18.com and Network18)