The Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special

On the show this week: We take a trip to the beautiful Rajasthan to capture its culture with Honor India's upcoming smartphone that's launching in January 2017. Joining us on this travel special are the Chevrolet Trailblazer. Check out the food and culture of Pushkar, we also try to spot some tigers in Ranthambore.

On this Rajasthan food trail, we are joined by two technological marvels. One is an upcoming smartphone by Honor and the other is the mammoth Chevrolet Trailblazer. These two make a perfect travel companion.

As the Chevrolet trailblazer guarantees, comfortable drive and safety while the camera on the Honor phones delivers in capturing moments that will last a lifetime.

Honor is Huawei’s Smartphone e-brand which is also World’s leading smartphone e-brand. The target consumers of Honor are digital native generation, a group who spends more than one third of their time online for entertainment, shopping, studying or simply staying connected. And on this trip many fellow travelers got a chance to play around with the upcoming Honor smartphone that will launch in January 2017.

And it also has all the SWAG that you would want in 2017.

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 115 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. The Chevrolet Trailblazer packs 500 Nm of torque and almost 200 horsepower that’s delivered from the 2.8 litre Duramax diesel engine. The 6-speed automatic gearbox gives you effortless gear shifts and makes your driving experience stress-free.

(Disclaimer: This is a partner content, this may not necessarily reflect the views of Network 18 or News18.com)