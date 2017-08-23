These 57 Phones Are Expected to Get Google Android 8.0 Oreo Update Soon

Google has recently unveiled a new Android hero in the form of an Oreo cookie. The new Google Android 8.0 Oreo promises a smoother and more efficient experience to the Android users, with features like Picture-in-Picture mode, smart text selection, customisable notification channels and much more. Till now, Google has not officially announced a roll-out date for the new Android OS, yet it is expected to come with next Google Pixel device which may be launched somewhere in October.Apart from Google’s own Pixel smartphone lineup, here is a list of smartphones which are expected to get the new Android 8.0 Oreo update.Google PixelGoogle Pixel XLGoogle Pixel 2Nexus 5XNexus 6PSamsung Galaxy A3Samsung Galaxy A5Samsung Galaxy A7Samsung Galaxy A8Samsung Galaxy A9Samsung Galaxy C9 ProSamsung Galaxy Note FE.Samsung Galaxy J7vSamsung Galaxy J7 Max (2017)Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (2017)Samsung Galaxy J7 PrimeSamsung Galaxy S7Samsung Galaxy S7 EdgeSamsung Galaxy S8Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusSony Xperia XSony Xperia X PerformanceSony Xperia X CompactSony Xperia XZSony Xperia XZsSony Xperia XZ PremiumSony Xperia XA1Sony Xperia XA1 UltraSony Xperia L1OnePlus 3OnePlus 3TOnePlus 5Moto ZMoto Z-DroidMoto Z PlayMoto Z Play DroidMoto Z2 PlayMoto Z2 ForceMoto G4Moto G4 PlusMoto G5 PlusMoto G5Zenfone 3 5.2-inchZenfone 3 5.5-inchZenfone 3 UltraZenfone 3 DeluxeZenfone 3 MaxZenfone 3s MaxZenfone 3 LaserZenfone 3 Zoom/ Zoom SZenfone 4Zenfone 4 ProZenfone 4 SelfieZenfone 4 Selfie ProZenfone 4 MaxZenfone 4 MaxZenfone AR