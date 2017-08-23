Tech
These 57 Phones Are Expected to Get Google Android 8.0 Oreo Update Soon

Google Android 8.0 Oreo has been unveiled and is set to roll out soon. Will your device get the new Android OS update this year? Find out from this list.

News18.com

Updated:August 23, 2017, 4:15 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S8. Representative Image. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Google has recently unveiled a new Android hero in the form of an Oreo cookie. The new Google Android 8.0 Oreo promises a smoother and more efficient experience to the Android users, with features like Picture-in-Picture mode, smart text selection, customisable notification channels and much more. Till now, Google has not officially announced a roll-out date for the new Android OS, yet it is expected to come with next Google Pixel device which may be launched somewhere in October.

Apart from Google’s own Pixel smartphone lineup, here is a list of smartphones which are expected to get the new Android 8.0 Oreo update.

Google

Google Pixel
Google Pixel XL
Google Pixel 2
Nexus 5X
Nexus 6P

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A3
Samsung Galaxy A5
Samsung Galaxy A7
Samsung Galaxy A8
Samsung Galaxy A9
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Note FE.
Samsung Galaxy J7v
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (2017)
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (2017)
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Samsung Galaxy S7
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Sony

Sony Xperia X
Sony Xperia X Performance
Sony Xperia X Compact
Sony Xperia XZ
Sony Xperia XZs
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Sony Xperia XA1
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra
Sony Xperia L1

Oneplus

OnePlus 3
OnePlus 3T
OnePlus 5

Motorola

Moto Z
Moto Z-Droid
Moto Z Play
Moto Z Play Droid
Moto Z2 Play
Moto Z2 Force
Moto G4
Moto G4 Plus
Moto G5 Plus
Moto G5

Asus

Zenfone 3 5.2-inch
Zenfone 3 5.5-inch
Zenfone 3 Ultra
Zenfone 3 Deluxe
Zenfone 3 Max
Zenfone 3s Max
Zenfone 3 Laser
Zenfone 3 Zoom/ Zoom S
Zenfone 4
Zenfone 4 Pro
Zenfone 4 Selfie
Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro
Zenfone 4 Max
Zenfone 4 Max
Zenfone AR

Watch Video: Tech And Auto Show - Episode 9


 

