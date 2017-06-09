These Apple Vintage Sneakers Will Cost You $15,000
Apple Vintage Sneakers are up for auction at $15,000. (Image: Heritage Auctions)
What would you like to buy in $15,000 -- 15 high-end Apple iPhones or a pair of exclusive Apple-branded shoes produced by the Cupertino-based tech giant over two decades ago?
According to media reports, one such vintage pair is available for purchase during a live auction to be held by Heritage Auctions on eBay on June 11.
"Heritage is also accepting online bids. While the bidding starts at $15,000, Heritage believes the vintage shoes could go for as much as $36,000," CNET reported on Friday.
Sporting a classic Apple rainbow logo, the white-coloured sneakers have a US men's size 9.5. These were produced by Apple exclusively for their employees in the early 1990s.
"This isn't the first time a pair of these sneakers went up for sale. In 2007, a pair (size 8.5) fetched a mere $79 on eBay," the report noted.
Also read: SoftBank to Buy Two Robotic Businesses From Alphabet Inc
Live TV
Photogallery
Recommended For You
- Tendulkar, Ganguly, Laxman Want Kumble as Coach; Kohli Final Hurdle
- The Mummy Movie Review: Forceful Reboot of Classic Creature
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Rains This Monsoon – Tips and Tricks
- Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma-starrer Looks Interesting
- Kotak 811 - Go Green Story