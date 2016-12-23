This is the Best Alternative to Super Mario Run

Nintendo's Super Mario Run game was launched amid much excitement but received more muted reception that anybody could expect, which had also sent Nintendo's shares plummeting.

The famous jumping plumber - Super Mario had debuted on Apple store and devices early last week but, to the disappointment of Mario lovers, it was not the original game wherein the player controls Mario's every move.

Gamers, around the world, complained of not being able to play it offline while others were unhappy as they needed $10 (or Rs 670) to continue and play the full game.

What is Super Plumber?

While Apple users had to wait for a while for Mario to hit iOS, Super Plumber (by Onduck games) came into the rescue of Android users. It looks like any other mobile runner and is pretty similar to Nintendo's Super Mario Run and is free on Google Play Store.

Basically, it is a ripoff of Super Mario Run for Android users.

Since Super Mario Run isn't available on Play Store and there is no date confirmed for its release, Android users can lay their hands on Super Plumber game instead.

