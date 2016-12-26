This Smart Diaper Will Alert When Wet
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)
Scientists in Japan have developed a new urine-powered sensor that can alert caregivers when a diaper is wet and ready to be changed. A team from the Ritsumeikan University in Japan worked on the diaper for about five years, with the aim of caring for ageing patients suffering from urinary incontinence.
Also read: Made in India Anti-Airfield Weapon Successfully Tested by DRDO
Producing a sensor suitable for a diaper proved to be a challenge, researchers said. They first developed a urine sensor too rigid to embed into a diaper. Flexible embeddable battery and sensor contain a chemical potentially unsafe for humans and their charging times varied.
Also read: Lenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP
The new diaper sensors overcome all of those problems by using a urine-activated battery, 'Gizmodo' reported. Batteries operate based on the function of two electrodes separated by an electrolyte. The scientists embedded two flexible electrodes into a disposable diaper for their tests.
Also read: Digital India: Around 950 Million Indian Still Not on Internet
The battery attaches to a tiny capacitor for storing the generated electricity, and a transmitter which can beam its signal to a receiver up to 16 feet away. The research was published in the IEEE Sensors Journal.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017