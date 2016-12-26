»
1-min read

This Smart Diaper Will Alert When Wet

Press Trust Of India

First published: December 26, 2016, 4:26 PM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)

Scientists in Japan have developed a new urine-powered sensor that can alert caregivers when a diaper is wet and ready to be changed. A team from the Ritsumeikan University in Japan worked on the diaper for about five years, with the aim of caring for ageing patients suffering from urinary incontinence.

Producing a sensor suitable for a diaper proved to be a challenge, researchers said. They first developed a urine sensor too rigid to embed into a diaper. Flexible embeddable battery and sensor contain a chemical potentially unsafe for humans and their charging times varied.

The new diaper sensors overcome all of those problems by using a urine-activated battery, 'Gizmodo' reported. Batteries operate based on the function of two electrodes separated by an electrolyte. The scientists embedded two flexible electrodes into a disposable diaper for their tests.

The battery attaches to a tiny capacitor for storing the generated electricity, and a transmitter which can beam its signal to a receiver up to 16 feet away. The research was published in the IEEE Sensors Journal.

