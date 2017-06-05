This Wearable Patch Can Detect Sleep Disorders

Scientists have developed a disposable, wearable patch that can record pulse rate, sleep time and body position to effectively diagnose sleeping disorders.

Researchers analysed patch recordings from about 174 subjects. They found that 38 out of 39 users were successful in activating the diagnostic patch and collecting at least 4 hours of sleep data while relying only on the instructions included with the device.

They found that the total rate of clinical agreement between the patch and standard tests for sleep apnea was 87.4%.

"Our study provided clinical validation of a new wearable device for diagnosing sleep apnea. It was most surprising to us how well this inexpensive miniature device performed in comparison with in-lab sleep studies," said Maria Merchant, CEO of Somnarus, a US-based a medical diagnostic company.

The skin-adhesive diagnostic patch weighs less than one ounce and records nasal pressure, blood oxygen saturation, pulse rate, respiratory effort, sleep time and body position, researchers said.

"Most home sleep diagnostic devices are difficult for patients to use and are disruptive to patient's sleep. Our study showed that this wearable home sleep monitor is very comfortable, easy to use and does not negatively affect sleep," Merchant said.

The study appears in the journal sleep.