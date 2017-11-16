Tim Cook Uses a Wrong Flag to Congratulate Australia on Same-Sex Marriage
Apple CEO Tim Cook made an honest mistake in a tweet today by mixing up flags of two different countries. Read to know what happened and how the tech mastermind handled it.
Apple CEO Tim Cook mistakenly used the flag of New Zealand in place of the Australian flag in a tweet. (image: Reuters)
Australia has made a major decision for its citizens today, having voted ‘Yes’ in the favour of marriage equality. Following this, the Twitterati expressed its support for the same, with many global influencers congratulating the country for achieving the next step for equality. One such tweet was made by Apple CEO Tim Cook. Though, with all the right intentions, the tweet did not work well for the Apple CEO. Reason? Tim Cook mistakenly used the flag of New Zealand instead of the Australian flag in his tweet.
The tweet by the Apple CEO was deleted shortly afterwards, following which another tweet with the same text was made but this time with the correct flag. Here are both the tweets made by the Apple CEO.
Tim Cook's tweet with the New Zealand flag. (Image: Screenshot/ Twitter)
Tim Cook's tweet after edit.
To be fair, the flags of both the countries are quite similar, with the only difference being that of the number of stars carried by both the flags. The Australian flag sports 6 stars (white coloured), while the flag of New Zealand carries only 4 (red coloured). The difference would have been even more difficult to observe on a smartphone’s screen.
Congratulations Australia! Another important step toward equality for all. 🇦🇺 #MarriageEquality— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 15, 2017
