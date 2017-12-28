10 Most Trending Twitter Hashtags of 2017: 'Mann ki Baat' Tops The Chart
According to Twitter "Mann Ki Baat" was the most trending hashtag on Twitter in 2017, followed by #jallikattu and #GST.
Top 10 Hashtags on Twitter in 2017: 'Mun ki Baat' Tops The Chart (Representative Image. Image: AFP PHOTO / DAMIEN MEYER)
Twitter has announced the list of its most trending hashtags in India for the year 2017. Topping this trending hashtag list is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme "Mann Ki Baat". "Mann Ki Baat" is a radio programme hosted by Modi on the last Sunday of every month to addresses people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News. This was anticipated as the #Mannkibaat sparked a great deal of commentary all over the year, including a tweet from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar that went viral.
Following the #Mannkibaat, #jallikattu and #GST came out to be the most trending hashtags on Twitter in India in the year 2017, as per the micro-blogging platform. Twitter also added "#MumbaiRains and #TripleTalaq emerged as some of the top trending hashtags of the year". Jallikattu, a traditional Tamilian bull-taming sport, was in the spotlight earlier in 2017.
Some of the other trending hashtags were #Demonetisation, #SwachhBharat, #UttarPradesh, #GujaratElections and #Aadhaar.
