Top 10 Power Banks With Power, Price, Availability And More

In the recent times, Smartphone manufacturers have started focussing more on the batteries powering their products. Massive batteries are being used to power even the budget segment smartphones.

Even this though, does not guarantee an ever-lasting battery for your smartphone. Running out of battery on your phone is inevitable and it becomes worse when you really need to use your phone during an emergency or those long trips you go on.

For such situations, and if your smartphone generally does not score big on the battery numbers, we have curated a list of the top power banks available in the market. Here are the top 10 power banks that can power your phone through difficult times and keep your smartphone game going.

Also read: Nokia 3310: 3 Reasons to Buy It and 3 Reasons to Skip it in 2017

1. Mi Power Bank (20,000 mAh) – Rs 2,199

Xiaomi follows a philosophy of offering powerful products in a budget range. As much as it is true for their smartphones, so it is for their other products, including power banks.

The 20,000 mAh Mi Power Bank costs you just around Rs 2,199 and is sure to power your smartphone multiple times throughout its single charge.

The 20,000 mAh Mi power bank is available on Mi India website.

2. Corseca DMB2056 (20,000 mAh) – Rs 3,345

Corseca competes with the best of power banks in the market with its 20,000 mAh DMB2056. The extremely sleek power bank comes with 2 output ports, 1 year manufacturer’s warranty and is quite elegant to look at.

The Corseca DMB2056 is a bit difficult to find in stock but is listed on Flipkart and Amazon.

3. Ambrane P-2080 (16,000 mAh) – Rs 1,199

Ambrane has designed a pretty cool power bank to look at and it certainly comes with enough power to be your best buy as a power bank.

Two smartphones can be connected to the power bank simultaneously.

The Ambrane P-2080 is available in Black and White colour on Flipkart.

Also read: Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 From Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola And More

4. Intex IT-PB15k (15,000 mAh) – Rs 1,150

Intex has a high-powered variant for its power banks. The Intex IT-PB15k comes with 3 output ports and pretty serious looks in delivering the power that it promises.

The power bank is available in Black on Amazon and Flipkart.

5. Lenovo PA13000 (13,000 mAh) – Rs 1,199

With two output ports, the Lenovo power bank comes with a plastic exterior and works well for smartphones other than Lenovo’s own. It also comes with a 1-year warranty.

The Lenovo PA13000 is available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Also read: Latest Android Mobile Phones We Reviewed Recently

6. Honor Powerbank (13,000 mAh) – Rs 999

Honor is known for its smartphone-related technology which they have incorporated in their power bank as well.

A bit bigger in size than its counterparts, the power bank comes with 2 output ports.

Honor Powerbank is available on Flipkart for purchase.

7. Intex IT-PB11K (11,000 mAh) –Rs 799

Intex is known for making budget segment smartphones averaging around Rs 5,000 range. As a fall back option for their smartphones, the Intex IT-PB11K power bank is a good budget option.

Available in Black and White colour, the power bank comes with 3 output ports.

You can check out the power bank on Flipkart and Amazon.

Also read: Apple iPhone Screen Repair to Become Cheaper by 2017 End

8. Mi Power Bank Pro (10,000 mAh) – Rs 1,999

Xiaomi India also has a budget option for their power bank users with the Mi Power Bank Pro, housing a 10,000 mAh battery.

The power bank comes with LED indicators and a single output port.

The Mi power bank is available on Mi India website.

9. Corseca Dmb4210 (10000 mAh) – Rs 1,450

Corseca specialises in making accessories for smartphones and their power bank is a very good example of that.

The sleek grey and black power bank comes with an original 3A battery. It acts as a good companion for your smartphone and an easy carriage for you.

The Corseca Dmb4210 is available on Amazon.in

10. Ambrane P-1000 Star (10,400 mAh) – Rs 899

The Ambrane P-1000 Star power bank comes with 2 output ports, meaning you can charge two separate phones simultaneously. It also sports LED indicators on the front and comes in an out-of the-box design.

The Ambrane P-1000 Star is available on Flipkart.

Which power bank are you planning to buy? Comment on the section below with your experience if you have used any of these power banks.

Also read: WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Photo Filters, Automatic Albums, and Reply Shortcut