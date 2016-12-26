Top 3 HTC Smartphones Launched in 2016

HTC has been experiencing a decline in its sales since the last few years, owing to the hugely competitive smartphone market. Even then, HTC smartphones have had their own USPs since the beginning and as HTC clings on to the market with new releases coming every now and then, some of its smartphones really stand out in certain features than an average smartphone. Here we bring to you the top 3 smartphones that HTC has launched in the year 2016.

HTC Desire 10 pro

Price- Rs 26,490

The Desire 10 Pro comes with a 5.5-inch-inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass. (Image: HTC)

HTC Desire 10 pro was launched in the last week of November as HTC’s new attempt to take over the mid-ranged smartphone market.

The phone with its octa-core processor, 5.5 inch Full HD (1080p) display and a 3,000mAh battery surely gave its competitors a run for their money.

HTC Desire 10 pro also played big on its 20 megapixel rear and 13-megapixel selfie camera that included handy preset options such as sports mode, night mode and selfie panorama mode.

The smartphone runs on 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB and also supports HTC BoomSound audio profile.

HTC Desire 10 pro will soon be available for online purchase as per the company.

HTC 10

Price- Rs 47,990

The HTC 10. Represenative image. (Image: News18.com)

HTC 10 is HTC’s latest flagship smartphone in India competing with Samsung Galaxy S7, LG G5 and the Sony Xperia X.

The device has signature HTC design lines with a metal body that looks premium and with 9 mm of maximum thickness, HTC 10 is a handsome looking device that comes with all the firepower that a user will need.

HTC 10 has BoomSound on it with one front speaker and a subwoofer at the bottom of the phone and is equipped with USB Type-C for charging and support for CDLA headphones (compatible with 3.5mm headphones as well).

The phone supports Quick Charge 3.0 and the 3000 mAh battery easily lasts a day for heavy users. For connectivity you also get things like a DisplayPort, DNLA, Miracast, Google Cast, AirPlay and HTC Connect.

The HTC 10 features a 5.2-inch Super LCD5 display with a Quad HD resolution, a pixel density of 565 ppi and is powered by the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, clocked at 2.15 GHz that's backed by Adreno 530 GPU and 4GB RAM.

The phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with HTC Sense UI and it's very intuitive and easy to use.

The best thing about the camera on the HTC 10 is the 5-megapixel front-facing shooter that comes with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). The OIS helps with taking selfies in low light conditions and even while walking.

HTC has not let go of the Ultrapixel technology even in HTC 10. The phone comes with a 12 megapixel, HTC UltraPixel 2 with 1.55m pixel primary camera.

The HTC 10 is a complete flagship smartphone and a worthy competitor to the likes of Samsung Galaxy S7 and the LG G5.

Read the full review here

HTC One X9

Price- Rs 23,990

The HTC One X9. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

HTC One X9 is one of the best-looking phones in its price range. The 8 mm-thick full-metal unibody design, with a screen-to-body ratio of over 70%, looks neat and classy.

The volume rockers have good feedback. As the lock/power button has texture, it is easy to recognise by simply sliding your finger over it.

The phone has two Nano sim card slots, both of which support 4G LTE.

The expandable memory supports memory cards of capacity up to 2 TB, whereas the internal memory is 32 GB.

The screen is a 1080p (full HD) 5.5 inch Super LCD capacitive screen with pixel density of 401 PPI (pixels per inch), which is protected by curved edge Gorilla Glass and it gets a LED notification light.

Its 3,000 mAh battery easily lasts through the day and supports fast charging (5V/1.5A).

The phone gets its ample firepower from the MediaTek Helio X10 Octa-core processor and 3 GB of RAM, although it does warm up a little bit upon prolonged gaming.

The dual front facing speakers are loud, clear and come with HTC’s Boom Sound and Dolby Audio Surround.

In terms of optics, the primary 13-megapixel camera comes loaded with Autofocus, BSI sensor, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), HDR, Face detection, and is supported by a dual-tone LED flash. It can shoot slow-motion videos, Hyper-lapse and videos in 4K resolution.

HTC has definitely introduced a strong contender into the market and is worth checking out if you are looking for a phone that can do a good job at handling your everyday needs in a slim, well-designed package.

Read the full review here