Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000: Xiaomi, Moto And More

Smartphone makers have had a great run in 2017 with numerous launches taking place throughout the year. While the high-end flagship spotlight was taken by the likes of iPhone X, Galaxy Note 8, OnePlus 5 and others, many budget offerings were also launched that introduced features previously unknown to their price segment. Focussing on those devices, here we compile a list of smartphones that are easy on the pocket and still manage to offer you some of the best features that you could ask for.Xiaomi has had a prolific performance in the budget Indian smartphone market this year with a hoard of releases offering a variety of features. Its most recent one, the Redmi Y1, comes as the first by the company that is focussed on the selfie experience of the user. Apart from its 16-megapixel selfie lens with LED Selfie-light, the phone is a commendable device to make do with your everyday smartphone usage. It is fast, it does not lag when put through heavy usage and it comes with the ease of MIUI. The primary camera is not exceptional on this one but if you are not someone who is constantly clicking pictures for your social media accounts, the Redmi Y1 will be a treat to use.The Xiaomi Redmi Y1 comes in an Aluminium alloy mid-frame and sports a 5.5-inch HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor and carries a 3GB RAM along with a 32GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB. It runs the latest MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat. The device is backed by a 3080 mAh battery and offers dual nano-SIM cards support along with a dedicated micro-SD slot.In terms of optics, the Redmi Y1 carries a 16-megapixel selfie lens with LED Selfie-light and a 13-megapixel primary camera with PDAF feature. The 153 grams smartphone comes in 153x76.2x7.7mmdimensions.Homegrown company Micromax managed to make a comeback at some level in the smartphone market with this device. The Canvas Infinity is one of the first smartphones to have come with an 18:9 bezel-less display. Because of this, it is a good buy for those who use their smartphones for playing games and watching videos. The build quality of the smartphone is impressive, right from the positioning of the fingerprint sensor at the back to the elegant placement of the antennae bands. The phone misses out on optimum firepower though and this limits it to those requiring average performance from their smartphones.The Canvas Infinity comes with a 5.7-inch (18:9 aspect ratio) display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC. It carries a 3GB RAM along with 32GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 128 GB. Canvas Infinity runs Android 7.1 Nougat ad is backed by a 2900 mAh battery. On the optics front, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel primary camera, along with a 16-megapixel front snapper.Motorola has always been a strong contender in the budget smartphone category. The same holds true for the Moto E4 Plus which was launched earlier this year. Along with the regular tried and tested Motorola features, the Moto E4 Plus boasts of a massive 5,000 mAh battery that also supports fast charging. With a 5.5-inch HD display, the Moto E4 Plus is an ideal buy for those who are always on the run and need a big battery to back their smartphone usage.The Moto E4 PLus comes with a 5.5-inch HD display and is powered by MediaTek MTK6737M SoC. It sports a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. Moto E4 Plus is available in a 2GB/16GB variant and a 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant as well. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery.Lenovo K6 Power was launched last year but is still a strong enough contender to make it to this list. That is part of the reason why Lenovo has not announced a major price cut for the smartphone even after a year. The smartphone offers an impressive battery life with a 4,000 mAh battery and some unique software features like Dolby Atmos and TheatreMax.Lenovo K6 Note is powered by a 1.4Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with Adreno 505 GPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory which can be expanded to up to 128GB via microSD card. The Lenovo K6 Power offers a 5-inch Full HD IPS display. In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It carries a hybrid dual-SIM tray and software features like Dolby Atmos and TheatreMax.Xiaomi might just have produced the best budget smartphone of 2017 in the form of Redmi Note 4. It is next to impossible to keep the device out of such a list, given the specifications and user experience which it delivers at such a price point. This also reflects in the sales of the smartphone, as Xiaomi claims it to be the most sold smartphone in India this year.The Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch 1080p display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. It comes in three different RAM options and two different storage variants. The RAM options on offer are 2GB, 3GB and 4GB. Storage variants include 32GB and 64 GB. It offers 4G LTE connectivity along with dual-SIM support with a hybrid SIM tray. Memory expandable on the phone is 128 GB.The Xioami Redmi Note 4 comes with a 13-megapixel, f/2.0 77-degree wide angle camera with phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) and dual-tone flash. For selfies, the device carries a 5-megapixel, f/2.0 fixed focus camera. The Redmi Note 4 is supported by a 4100 mAh battery with fast charging support.So which one of the above suits your needs the best? Let us know in the comment section below.