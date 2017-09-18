Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 to Look Out For in September 2017
Here are five latest Android smartphones under Rs 20,000 that you can’t miss.
The Xiaomi Mi A1.
The month of September was filled with some exciting smartphone launches, especially during the launch of the latest iPhone X. Samsung had introduced its Galaxy Note 8 in the India while Xiaomi introduced its first Google Android One smartphone, the Mi A1. LG had introduced its bezel-less design in the budget segment with its Q6 and Moto launched its first phone with a dual-lens rear camera—Moto 5s Plus. Here are five latest Android smartphones under Rs 20,000.
1) Xiaomi Mi A1
Price: Rs 14,999
The Xiaomi Mi A1 is the first Xiaomi phone in India to feature a dual-lens camera. And not forget, with Android One coming into the picture, the Mi A1 is also the first Xiaomi smartphone to flaunt stock Android operating system.
Xiaomi Mi A1 (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM) will be available for Rs 14,999 on offline stores as well along with Mi Home stores across India. Additional 200GB 4G data for Airtel subscribers free with the phone.
WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi Mi A1 First Impressions
The Xiaomi Mi A1 offers a 12-megapixels wide-angle lens along with a 12-megapixels telephoto lens which offers 2X optical zoom. The Xiaomi Mi A1 also offers iPhone 7 Plus-like Portrait mode to deliver that D-SLR like bokeh effect. READ THE FULL REVIEW
2) Moto G5s Plus
Price: Rs 15,999
The Moto G5s Plus sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 650 MHz Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB.
WATCH VIDEO: Moto G5S Plus First Impressions Review
There is a 13-megapixel dual-lens rear camera with depth editing software, , f/2.0 aperture, color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom (for photos), active viewfinder (recognizes QR codes and barcodes). In the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera along with a fingerprint sensor. The device is capable of shooting 4K videos and is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.READ THE FULL REVIEW
3) Samsung Galaxy On Max
Price: Rs 16,900
The Samsung Galaxy On Max comes with one of the best smartphone displays in this price range. Coming to the performance of the device, the Samsung Galaxy On Max is powered by 1.69GHz octa-core MediaTek MTK P25 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB. While the device is not the fastest in the lot but it should easily cater to the performance needs of most average users.
WATCH VIDEO:Samsung Galaxy On Max Review
One of the main USP of the Samsung Galaxy On Max is its camera which claims superior low light photos. The handset flaunts a 13-megapixel rear camera with an aperture of F/1.7 with LED Flash and a 13MP F/1.9 selfie camera with LED Flash as well. The device truly stands to its promises and will easily manage to please you with some great shots. READ THE FULL REVIEW
4) LG Q6
Price: Rs 14,999
LG Q6 is the first midrange phone with LG’s proprietary FullVision display technology. The Q6 comes with a 5.5-inch FullHD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC and carries a 3GB RAM along with a 32GB internal storage.
WATCH VIDEO: LG Q6 review
LG Q6 sports a 13-megapixel primary camera along with a 5-megapixel wide-angle selfie shooter. The 149-gram smartphone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Connectivity options on the LG Q6 include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 and USB type-B.READ THE FULL REVIEW
Coolpad Cool Play 6
Price: Rs 14,999
Coolpad had recently launched its Cool Play 6 for a price of Rs 14,999. The device sports a 5.3 inch IPS display that comes with Full HD resolution. The highlight of the device is the dual-camera setup with a 13MP+13MP setup. The camera app is easy to use and you can shoot bokeh images with this one, but Coolpad renames it as SLR effect on the Cool Play 6.
WATCH VIDEO: Coolpad Cool Play 6 review
Coolpad has made a 6GB RAM smartphone land under Rs 20,000 now as the Cool Play 6 comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The processor used on the Cool Play 6 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC which is an octa-core processor clocked at 1.4 GHz. The device also comes with Android 7.1.1 that comes with Coolpad’s own Journey OS on top of it.READ THE FULL REVIEW
