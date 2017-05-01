Top 5 Budget Android Smartphones With Dual Camera Setup

The smartphone industry has seen a tremendous change in the past few years to shape our smartphone devices into what they are today. All of this, thanks to the endeavours of the smartphone companies around the globe and their constant innovations.

One such feature doing the trends these days is a Dual Camera setup. While it started off as an expensive feature to have in your smartphone, the Dual Camera technology has trickled down to smartphones of all price ranges.

Here we bring to you a list of Android smartphones having a Dual Camera Setup across all price ranges.

1. Honor 8 – 29,999

Honor 8 has been termed as Huawei’s Super smartphone for the year 2016 in more than one ways. One look at the competition (OnePlus 3) and you realise why Huawei had to put its best foot forward.

The company clung on to its Arthur’s sword by bringing the Dual camera setup in its flagship smartphone and it did work.

If not for an overall performance, the Honor 8 certainly made waves based on its camera capabilities.

The phone houses two 12-megapixel cameras at the back. One of them is an RGB sensor and the other works as a monochrome sensor.

While the camera setup misses out on Leica lens, as in the Huawei P9, the clicked pictures were one of the best that we observed in smartphone cameras in this price range.

2. Vivo V5 Plus – 25,990

Vivo V5 Plus with dual camera setup at the front. (Image: News18.com)

The successor to Vivo V5 saw its Dual front cameras co-engineered by Sony. The 20-megapixel front camera with Sony IMX376 sensor came alongside an 8-megapixel camera to add depth to the photographs clicked – essentially, the Bokeh Effect.

The smartphone focusses on providing an extensive Selfie experience to users. The Dual Camera setup for this is sort of its only USP when it comes to competing with other phones in its price range, like the OnePlus 3.

This is also the only phone in the list with a dual camera setup in the front instead of the back of the phone.

3. Lenovo Phab 2 Plus – 14,999

Lenovo Phab 2 Plus. (Image: Lenovo)

This is for the ones who like it big. The 6.4-inch display of the Phablet ( Phone + Tablet ) caters to a selective market and hence has no practical comparison with other smartphones.

Just so its owners could boast of a superior camera quality too, the Phab 2 Plus has been provided with a 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back. One of the sensors is dedicated to providing depth to the pictures.

4. Honor 6X - 14,999

The Honor 6X certainly has an eye-popping price tag tied to it when compared to the list of features that it offers.

It houses two primary cameras: a 12-megapixel sensor for capturing images and a 2-megapixel sensor for adding depth-effect to the pictures clicked.

This means that the smartphone can add ‘Bokeh’ effect to the pictures along with a wide-aperture range for the user.

The dual-camera setup on this one gives it a huge edge over its competitors at this price range, like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

5. Coolpad Cool 1 Dual - 10,999

Coolpad Cool1 Dual. (Image: Coolpad India)

Launched early in April 2017, the Coolpad Cool 1 Dual is the most pocket-friendly smartphone in this list.

The smartphone sports dual 13-megapixel primary cameras along with Autofocus and dual tone LED flash.

Another USP of the combined effort of LeEco and Coolpad is the 4,000 mAh battery of the phone. The companies claim it to last up to 28 hours of talk-time.

