Top 5 Apps for 2016 You Should Download on Your iPhone

Be it the beautiful photo filter Prisma, the Timeglass or the Hello Weather, iOS apps have witnessed a great response in 2016. We bring you the top five iPhones apps of 2016:

Wikiwand

Search become lightning fast on this app and has a powerful multi-language search. The app also has a beautiful interface and in-article search as well.

Don't miss: Apple Going to Make Dual SIM iPhones Soon?

Prisma

Prisma app has a cool feature that turns an image into a modern art or a painting sans a paint brush. The app also has free aspect ratio, which is an advanced cropping tool that does not need you to crop your favourite photos.

Timeglass

This timer app is very handy for those looking to keep track of multiple timers. The Timeglass has a minimalistic design and you can completely customise the multi-step timer easily.

Read more: Apple to Make iPhones, iPads, Macs in India Soon?

One can choose from multiple colour-coordinated themes and distinct timer tones.

Read more: Apple iPhone 8 Models Likely to Sport OLED Curved Displays

Animatic

People who like scribbling will be delighted to use the Animatic app. This iPhone app lets you doodle on a canvas, and then build the animation frame-by-frame. The creation can be later exported to a GIF or video once you are done.

Hello Weather

It has a very neat interface with readable graphs. Hello Weather, unlike many weather apps, does not bombard you with unnecessary information. It focuses on giving you only the weather information.