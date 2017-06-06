Top 5 Earphones From Skullcandy, Sennheiser And Others Under Rs 2,000

Music perhaps helps us cut off from the outer world and for that a good pair of earphones is necessary. The ones we have listed offer good audio output and some of them provide deep bass while others have bright audio.

We have curated a list of top earphones to consider under Rs 2,000.

Skullcandy Method S2CDY-K602

Skullcandy Method S2CDY-K602 comes in bright colours and like any other earhone from the company, this pair too is veered towards the beass-havy specturum. This pair is moisture resistant and ensures decent in-ear grip.

Read more: Top 5 Selfie Android Smartphones Priced Under Rs 20,000

This one has in-line control and mic as well.

Sony MDR-XB30EX

The MDR-XB30EX from Sony is a great buy for someone who does not want to spend a bomb and yet, enjoy crisp audio with deep bass. The Sony MDR-XB30EX look really good and comes with flat cables that ensure you do not tangle them.

Soundmagic E10s

The E10s from Soundmagic offers great audio output even though it is not a popular brand. One can get crisp and balanced bass and bass and treble output on the Soundmagic E10s.

Watch the Tech And Auto Show

Also, this pair features controls and an in-line mic.

Brainwavz Delta

The Brainwavz Delta is also not a very popular brand but the audio output quality makes sure the user forgets that. It offers decent lows and highs and a good buy for someone on a low budget.

Sennheiser CX275

The Sennheiser CX275 is a great package for people who like to cut off completely from chaos. This pair is lightweight and offers good in-ear grip. A high point of Sennheiser CX275 is the incredible low-volume clarity.

The pair also has in-line controls.