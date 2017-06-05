Top 5 Android Smartphones With 6GB RAM by Samsung And Others

The craze for better and snappier smartphones seems never ending and with the influx of Chinese smartphone makers, the growing Indian smartphone market has become more challenging for the companies.

The rage for 6GB RAM smartphones began when the OnePlus 3 was launched in India. It was nothing less than a feat for the Chinese smartphone manufacturer as it created waves and became the most successful budget flagship phone of 2016.

Gone are the days when 3GB or 4GB of RAM was considered a big deal. We bring you a list of smartphones with 6GB RAM that you can buy now.

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung has just launched the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Galaxy S8+ India. The company says the new variant with bigger RAM and internal storage has been launched following the success of the flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones in the Indian market.

It features the same specifications such as the 6.2-inch Quad HD+ display with 2960×1440 resolution and 529ppi of pixel density with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and the back.

The smartphone has a Dual Pixel 12MP with OIS and F1.7 aperture rear camera and the front camera is an 8MP sensor with auto-focus and F1.7 aperture.

Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe

The Zenfone 3 Deluxe from Asus has a 5.7-inch Full-HD display. Its features include 6GB RAM with 64GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 128GB and dual SIM connectivity.

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T is another delightful phone from OnePlus. It is basically an upgraded version of the OnePlus 3, which was launched in June 2016 at a price of Rs 27,999.

While the OnePlus 3T looks the same when compared to the OnePlus 3, it comes with a new processor, bigger battery, and an improved front camera. OnePlus 3T has a 16MP sensor in the primary camera and the front snapper as well. It packs a better Snapdragon 821 SoC and a bigger 3,400mAh battery.

Nubia Z11

The Nubia Z11 is another powerful phone with 6GB of RAM. It is available for Rs 28,999 on Amazon India right now.

The Nubia Z11 smartphone comes with a quad-core 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset. It sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with dual tone LED flash, phase detection auto focus (PDAF), and optical image stabilisation features. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper with f2.4 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Samsung launched the C9 Pro with 4000mAh battery and this is the first smartphone from the South Korean tech major to sport a 6GB RAM.

The C9 Pro has a 16-megapixel camera on both front and back. The rear 16-megapixel camera comes with an aperture of f/1.9 and a dual-LED flash. The selfie camera too has the same aperture barring the flash.

The phone comes with inbuilt storage of 64GB that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

It supports fast charging as well.